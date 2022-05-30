Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR Monday noon. The SkyMet weather said, "Pre-monsoon rains and thunder storm may continue on and off for few days."

"Easterly humid winds are feeding moisture over northern plains. Increase in temperature and high humidity is leading to thunderclouds, dust storm and rain," SkyMet weather said.

Some flight to and from Delhi were affected due to bad weather. Vistara tweeted, "Flight UK944 (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Bad Weather in Delhi and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1730hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates."

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK944 (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Bad Weather in Delhi and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1730hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) May 30, 2022 Indigo also cautioned flyer saying, "Raindrops and thunderstorms in Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook." Indigo also cautioned flyer saying, "Raindrops and thunderstorms in Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook."

#6ETravelAdvisory : Raindrops and thunderstorms in #Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://t.co/F83aKztgwO. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the monsoon is likely to reach parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bay of Bengal, north-eastern regions and remaining parts of Kerala in the next three to four days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of south-west monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days," the IMD said.

The weather department also predicted that India might not experience any significant heatwave conditions in the next five days. "Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over most parts of North-West and East India during the next three days...," it said.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu on May 30 and May 31. Also, coastal Karnataka and South interior Karnataka are likely to witness rain on June 2 and June 3.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated/scattered thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next five day." the IMD said.

The IMD's statement came a day after the south-west monsoon set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual date of June 1.

Kerala has been receiving rainfall since Saturday and 10 out of the 14 weather monitoring stations in the state have received more than 2.5 mm rains, thus fulfilling the criteria for the onset of monsoon, the IMD said on Sunday.

The IMD had declared the onset of monsoon over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16 and had forecast rapid advance over peninsular India towards the end of May.