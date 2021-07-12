Monsoon Session to begin from July 19: Check out key bills govt will table in Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 19 and end on August 13, according to an official press release.

A bulletin issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 10 said that both Houses will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with an hour of lunch break. After nearly one year, a Parliament session will have an almost normal schedule with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed while the winter session last year had to be cancelled. The Monsoon session usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

Social distancing norms will remain the same as it was in the last Budget session. Unvaccinated Members of Parliament will need a negative RT-PCR test report to attend the Monsoon Session. According to reports, at least 79 percent Lok Sabha MPs have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Key Bills lined-up

Around 40 bills and five ordinances are awaiting approval during the Monsoon session. The key bills include the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Bill among others.

The newly drafted Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will also be presented during the Monsoon Session.

The ministry’s wildlife division has prepared a cabinet note to amend the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 which is yet to be cleared by the cabinet. An amendment to Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 has also been finalised.