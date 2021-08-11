Monsoon session curtailed amid deadlock; Speaker Om Birla says 'pained' over disruptions in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die, two days ahead of schedule, bringing to an end a tumultuous Monsoon session that was disrupted every day by opposition protests.

As many as 19 bills, including the one on withdrawal of all back tax demands on companies such as Cairn Energy and Vodafone, were passed in the din, while a brief thaw was witnessed on Tuesday when the crucial Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists was approved.

Lok Sabha functioned for only 21 hours during the entire Monsoon session and its productivity was at 22 percent.

Addressing the media after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period), Speaker Om Birla said running the House was a "collective responsibility" and members holding placards and raising slogans in the Well of Lok Sabha was not in accordance with parliamentary traditions. Birla said he was "extremely hurt" and voiced hope that parties will, through consensus, ensure that members follow the rules strictly and maintain the dignity of the House.

"I am pained with the continuous disruptions of the House. I don't have words to express my anguish over the ruckus in the House... I am extremely hurt," the Speaker said. The Question Hour, where members get an opportunity to put queries to ministers, witnessed disruptions on most of the days.

The session was in sharp contrast to the last Budget session when the Lower House saw 114 percent productivity. Unlike previous sessions, the proceedings did not continue till late in the night due to the logjam.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venakaiah Naidu broke down as he expressed deep anguish over some opposition MPs climbing on the Table of the House, and said he couldn't sleep because of the sacrilege in Parliament, which is regarded as the "temple of democracy". Expressing distress over the ruckus created by opposition MPs in the House on Tuesday when a discussion on farmers' agitation against farm bill was taken up, he said he struggled to find a provocation or reason for such a low in the "august House".

"I have no words to convey my anguish and to condemn such acts. As I spent a sleepless night last night, I struggled to find the provocation or reason for forcing this august House to hit such a low yesterday," an emotional Naidu said.

(With inputs from PTI)