Monsoon progress stalls in Maharashtra due to weak winds

Monsoon progress stalls in Maharashtra due to weak winds

Monsoon progress stalls in Maharashtra due to weak winds
By Santia Gora  Jun 18, 2023 10:11:13 AM IST (Updated)

Monsoon progress halted in Maharashtra's North Konkan region due to weak winds. Rainfall deficit expected in June, with rain likely in late June or early July.

The advancement of the monsoon season has faced a setback in Maharashtra's North Konkan region, including Mumbai, due to weak westerly and south-westerly winds.

Last week, the monsoon reached Ratnagiri. Normally, it takes approximately 48 hours for the monsoon to reach Mumbai from Ratnagiri under favourable weather conditions. However, due to the feeble westerly and south-westerly winds, the monsoon has been stalled in Ratnagiri for nearly a week.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources told CNBCTV-18 that the current situation is unfavourable for further monsoon advancement in the North Konkan region. "The situation as of now is not favorable for further advancement of monsoon in North Konkan region. Strong westerly and south-westerly winds are required for the advancement of monsoon. There are westerly and south-westerly winds in the region, but not strong enough to pull the monsoon towards the North Konkan, Mumbai region."
