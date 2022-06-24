Monsoon meter: After two deficit weeks, India now sees excess rainfall — these are the states where the rain gods smiled

After two weeks of deficit rainfall, India received 45 percent above the normal rainfall during the week ending June 22, 2022, a report said. "The actual rainfall was 63.5 mm against normal of 43.9 mm," the research report said. In the previous two weeks of June, the country had recorded a rain deficit — meaning the actual recorded rain was less than the normal range.

In the first week of June, the actual rainfall recorded across the country was 14.1 mm against 24.4 mm of normal rainfall. For the week ended June 14, the actual rainfall was 26.5 mm against 34.9 mm normal rains, a report released by research firm B&K Solutions said.

ALSO READ | Monsoon may arrive in Delhi around June 27, say experts

Coming to the cumulative rainfall recorded this season, it was slightly below the normal range. For the season up to June 22, the cumulative rain was recorded at 105.8 mm against normal of 106.0mm, the report said. It also showed that the "spatial distribution" remained poor across the nation.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Meteorological Department data for the period between June 1 to June 24, the country received 115.2mm of rainfall — 4 percent less than the normal, which is 119.9 mm. While only four states received "large excess" rainfall, 14 received almost no rainfall this season.

ALSO READ | Rainfall deficit shrinks sharply after late monsoon advances to more parts of country

The IMD categorises the amount of rainfall received as — large excess, excess, normal, deficient and large deficient rainfall.

Large excess = more than 60 percent of LPA

Excess = Between 20 percent to 59 percent of LPA

Normal = -19 percent to +19 percent of LPA

Deficient= -59 percent to -20 percent of LPA

Large deficient = -99 percent to -60 percent of LPA

Long period average (LPA) of rainfall is the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval (like month or season) average over a long period like 30 years, 50 years or more.

Here's a list of states which received maximum rainfall between June 16 and June 22

(Credit: IMD)

Large excess rainfall was recorded in:

Jammu and Kashmir

Ladakh

Punjab

Haryana

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Telangana

Sikkim

Assam

Meghalaya

Tripura

Mizoram

Arunachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Lakshwadeep

Excess rainfall was recorded in:

Himachal Pradesh

Bihar

West Bengal

Manipur

Normal rainfall recorded in:

Delhi

Jharkhand

Chattisgarh

Odisha

Nagaland

Karnataka

States/UTs which were rain deficient over the week June 16- 22 were:

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Kerala

Goa

The only region which remained largely rain deficient over the week was the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as per the IMD data. Puducherry, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh and Daman and Diu received no rainfall.