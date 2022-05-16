Monsoon likely to hit Kerala between May 23 and 31, says IMD

The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala by May 27 with a model error of four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The southwest monsoon is considered as the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

"This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal onset date. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27 with a model error of four days," Dr RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD, said.

The monsoon usually arrives in Kerala around June 1 and covers the rest of India by mid-July.

He added that IMD could see the progress of monsoon with clouding over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea. Good pre-monsoon rains are expected in Kerala and peninsular India to have very good rains this year.

IMD attributed the early onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala to the influence of the remnants of cyclone Asani that triggered the cross-equatorial flow, a key factor for the seasonal rains.

The early arrival of the southwest monsoon comes at a time when parts of northwest India were experiencing extremely high maximum temperatures. On Thursday, the weather office had forecast the onset of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 15, nearly a week ahead of schedule.

The IMD said the heatwave began in early March , and the first spell was from March 11 to 19. The other spells of the heatwave were from April 19 to 23 and from April 27 to May 2. From May 19, another spell of heatwave will begin over north India.

North India continued to be the warmest in 122 years in March and April, the IMD said, adding that Rajasthan recorded 50 degrees Celsius this year.

"This year, temperatures are remaining high due to no major rain since February 25. We need significant rain in the plains to end the heatwave, the soil is very dry. We have a prior indication on severity, duration of heatwave increasing due to climate change," he said.