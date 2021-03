The monsoon in India is likely to be close to normal this year because of the absence of El Nino or La Nina weather patterns during the four months, according to Accuweather, America's leading weather forecasting media company.

Jason Nicholls, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said it doesn't look like a "drought year" across India. "We are leaning toward a close to normal monsoon overall for the nation," he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

The monsoon, which usually runs from June to September in India, is described as normal when the total rainfall ranges between 96 percent and 104 percent of the national average of just over 88 centimetres (35 inches).

The monsoon season is extremely crucial in India for its agricultural sector. Not only do the rains directly irrigate fields but also fill reservoirs for winter crops. Millions, in the absence of irrigation facilities in different parts of India, still depend on rains. Not to forget, the degree of rains also affects the food prices here.

Farmers across the country wait for rains to start for paddy and other crops such as sugar, cotton, and pulses etc.

Inadequate rainfall in India causes drinking-water shortages, fall in agricultural output, which in turn leads to higher imports of commodities such as edible oils.

India's 60-90 percent total rainfall happens during the four-month monsoon period between June and September. The only exception to this is Tamil Nadu, which according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), receives only 35 percent of its rainfall during this period.

Two weeks ago, another report in Hindustan Times, quoted scientists and analysts predicting a close to normal monsoon for India, the third in a row. They said the current conditions favoured a normal 2021 monsoon.