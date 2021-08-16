Monsoon likely to be deficient in month of August, says IMD

It has been a quite patchy monsoon until now. While the month of June was good with nearly 10-13 percent of excess rainfall, July was in negative and August until now is negative as well. Out of the 4 geographical distributions, it is only the South peninsula which has seen positive rainfall, the rest 3 have seen deficiency.

In an interview to Manisha Gupta, RK Jenamani of IMD said, "We have weak monsoon prevailing since last 7 days. We have not had much rainfall except in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Maharashtra we have not had high rainfall since 28 of July."

He expects monsoon to revive around August 20 but warns that month of August could still deficient rainfall.

"Around August 20 monsoon may revive for a short period but still month of August will head for deficiency because -34 percent is a very high deficiency in the first 15 days."

Earlier, the IMD had said that the subdued rainfall is very likely over north Indian plains (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 15.

According to the IMD data, from June 1 to August 10, the country received 5 per cent less rainfall than normal. The east and northeast India meteorological division of the IMD has recorded 12 percent less rainfall, while the northwest India and central India meteorological divisions have recorded minus 2 and 7 percent rainfall respectively.