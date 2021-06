Marking the onset of the rainy season, the southwest monsoon arrived over the coast of Kerala on June 3, two days after the date predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier, the IMD had predicted the arrival of the monsoon to be around May 31. According to the IMD, the monsoon got delayed a bit due to disruptions caused by recent cyclones, Yaas and Tauktae.

The IMD had earlier released its second Long Range Forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2021 and stated that the monsoon this year is likely to be normal throughout the country.

The IMD said that the southwest monsoons have advanced into some parts of the south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, south Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal. The changes in the Bay of Bengal indicate rain starting on the evening of June 10 through central Odisha, said IMD.

The monsoon is likely to advance to other parts progressively and is expected to cover the entire country by July.

IMD said that most parts of the country were expected to receive “normal to above normal" rainfall with "well distributed" showers from June to September.

The core monsoon zone that comprises most of the rain-fed agricultural regions of the country, is likely to receive above-normal rainfall.

As per the forecast, rainfall is likely to be below normal over Northeast India.