Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal onset date: IMD

The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The southwest monsoon is considered the lifeline of India's agri-based economy.

The IMD said that the depth of westerly winds is extending up to 4.5 km above sea level and the strength of westerly winds has increased over the southeast Arabian Sea at lower levels.

Clouds over the southeast Arabian Sea and Kerala have increased, the IMD said adding that there has been a widespread rainfall activity over Kerala during the past 24 hours.

Out of 14 rainfall monitoring stations for declaring the onset of monsoon over Kerala, 10 stations have received rainfall of 2.5 mm or more, the weather department said.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27 with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago. The forecast had a model error of four days.

However, the influence of the remnant weather systems that lingered over the southern peninsula petered out.