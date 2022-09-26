MoHUA to launch Swachh Toycathon 2022 today: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini

The Swachh Toycathon 2022 is a unique competition to make toys from dry waste and it will mark the convergence between the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and the National Action Plan for Toys. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is set to launch the Swachh Toycathon today, as a part of the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav, a fortnight-long series of activities on cleanliness.

The Swachh Toycathon competition aims to explore innovative solutions for the use of dry waste in manufacturing toys. The competition will be open to all individuals and groups who will bring forth innovation in toy making using dry waste. The focus will be on creating efficient designs that can be replicated at a larger scale and the toys should comply with minimum safety standards. The toys should also be aesthetically pleasing.

The Center for Creative Learning, IIT Gandhinagar, is the knowledge partner for the initiative and the competition will be hosted on the MyGov portal.

Date, time and where to watch the Toycathon event

The event will be launched by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs on a virtual mode, on Monday, September 26 at 10:30 am. The event will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Swachh Bharat Urban

Background

The demand for toys in India is increasing due to strong economic growth, rising disposable incomes, and innovations in the industry for the growing junior population. Thus, with a vision to establish India as a global toy hub, the National Action Plan for Toys 2020 (NAPT) was introduced. The plan aims to promote the Indian toy industry including traditional handicrafts and handmade toys. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade along with 14 Ministries of the Central Government are implementing various aspects of the NAPT.

On the other hand, with ever-changing consumption patterns, the per capita waste generation in India has increased steadily over the last decade. This has made waste management in cities a challenge for urban local bodies. Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM 2.0) was launched in October last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a vision of creating ‘Garbage Free’ cities by 2026.

Due to the growing demand for toys and the increasing solid waste problem in the cities, the Swachh Toycathon was envisaged as a convergence between the NAPT and SBM 2.0 to explore solutions for use of dry waste in the manufacturing of toys.