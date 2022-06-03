Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is being opposed but nobody is ready to go to Ukraine and stop Russia from attacking Europe's second-largest country. He said this is happening because "Russia has power".

"If there is no policy, power becomes a disorder. We can see that right now, Russia attacked Ukraine... It is being opposed but nobody is ready to go to Ukraine and stop Russia because Russia has power and had threatened to use the nuclear bomb," the RSS chief said while speaking at the RSS' officers' training camp in Nagpur.

On India's "balanced approach" towards the Russia-Ukraine war Bhagwat said, "India is speaking the truth and has fortunately taken a balanced approach. It neither supported the attack nor opposed Russia. It didn't help Ukraine in war but is providing them with all other aid."

"If India had been enough powerful, it would have stopped this war, but it cannot do it now as it is in the process of increasing its power and it is not fully powerful yet," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"We will have to further strengthen our efforts and become powerful. If India had such power in its hands, then such an incident would not have come before the world," the RSS chief said.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Since then, Russian troops have been bombarding the European country with shells, missiles and bombs, leading to mass devastation.