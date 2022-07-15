A Delhi court granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the case registered by the Delhi Police. However, he will stay in jail in other FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. The court barred Zubair from leaving the country as the trial against him is still pending.

Zubair was granted bail in a case registered against him for promoting enmity among religious groups through his tweets and for violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA). The court directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount.

The case is related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala reserved the order expected to be delivered on Friday on the bail plea filed by Zubair in the 2018 tweet case lodged by the Delhi police.

On July 12, the UP Police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a "transparent" and expeditious probe into cases lodged against Zubair in various districts of the state. Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods, and inflammatory posts.

The Supreme Court had on on Tuesday extended till further orders the interim bail of Zubair in a case lodged against him in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

On Thursday, Mohammed Zubair moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the six FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, and also sought interim bail in all the cases. The move by the journalist came even as a court in Hathras in UP remanded Zubair to 14-day judicial custody.

(With inputs from PTI)