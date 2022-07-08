Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Alt News' co-founder Mohammad Zubair in the case registered against him in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings. The apex court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh police on Zubair's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

Zubair will still be in jail as he is still in judicial custody in Delhi. He has been granted bail on an FIR filed in Sitapur FIR. Zubair will have to surrender before jail in Delhi.

The interim bail has been granted to Zubair for five days on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the issue related to the case. He will also not leave the jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate's court.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari added that Zubair shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bengaluru or anywhere else. An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Zubair had said, "On April 2, Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin, chief priest of the Badi Sangat Ashram in Khairabad area of Sitapur district, gathered with hundreds of his followers in front of Sheeshe Wali Masjid, Khairabad and threatened mass sexual violence against Muslim women in the presence of the police. There was a full-fledged attempt to incite violence in the area." Zubair had said that the video of his provocative and inflammatory hate speech went viral on social media resulting in campaigns and demonstrations seeking his arrest. "The hate speech was so objectionable that the Chairperson, National Commission for Women, took note of the incident and condemned the statement made by the Mahant. She also wrote a letter to the UP Director General of Police seeking immediate intervention and registration of the FIR against the accused and also his prompt arrest. It was only after this letter, that an FIR was registered against Mahant Bajrang Muni and he was arrested on April 13, 2022, 11 days after the hate speech," he had said.

With inputs from PTI