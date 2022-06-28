Digipub News India Foundation condemned the arrest of Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News. Zubair was held on Monday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community.

Referring to the various FIRs against Zubair, Digipub called the move a "legal harassment" and said: "In a democracy, where every individual possesses the right to exercise the freedom of speech and expression, it is unjustified that such stringent laws are being used as tools against journalists..."

The organisation also urged the Delhi Police to withdraw the case against Zubair immediately . "We firmly stand with Zubair," it said in a Twitter post.

(Credit: @DigipubIndia)

Why was Mohammed Zubair arrested?

According to police, a complaint was received against Zubair through Twitter regarding a tweet he posted in 2018. The social media post reportedly showed a signboard of a hotel on which 'Honeymoon hotel' was changed to 'Hanuman hotel'.

A case against Zubair was registered on basis of the post by one 'Hanuman Bhakt @ balajikijaiin' who expressed his anger, police said. Zubair was called for questioning after which the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested him.

Zubair was booked under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Delhi Police said. Police also said Zubair would be produced before a magistrate for police remand. The magistrate has sent Zubair to one-day police remand.

What sections 153A and 295A say

Section 153A of the IPC is invoked when a person is accused of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, and language.

A person is charged with Section 295A when he is accused of committing deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

In Zubair's case, the Delhi Police said: "The said post containing pictures and words against a particular religious community is highly provocative and done deliberately, which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people and can be detrimental for maintenance of public tranquillity."