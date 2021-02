Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday suggested a 5-point plan to make South Asia a region free of COVID-19. All SAARC nations, including Pakistan, supported the proposals and offered to hold a structured discussion to take it forward. Modi was addressing a virtual workshop on the COVID-19 which was attended by health officials from all SAARC nations.

SAARC comprises South Asian countries — India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The fact that Pakistan supported Modi's 5-point plan is significant considering that relations between Islamabad and New Delhi have deteriorated since 2016.

The Prime Minister's 5 proposals were:

1. Visa scheme for doctors, nurses: The PM suggested this special visa scheme to facilitate the quick movement of doctors and nurses within the South-Asia region in case of any health emergency.

2. Regional air ambulance: Modi sought coordination among civil aviation ministries of the SAARC nations for a regional air ambulance agreement to handle medical contingencies.

3. Collaborative spirit on vaccines: The PM suggested the creation of a regional platform to collate, compile and study data about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among people of the region. So far, India has supplied 20 lakh vaccine doses to Bangladesh, Myanmar - 17 lakh, Nepal - 10 lakh, Mauritius - 1 lakh, Seychelles - 50,000, Sri Lanka - 5 lakh, Bhutan - 1.5 lakh and the Maldives - 1 lakh.

4. Regional network on technology: Modi suggested creating a regional network to promote technology-driven epidemiology for preventing another pandemic in the future.