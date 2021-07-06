Modi's Cabinet reshuffle likely this week; here's what we know so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reshuffle his Cabinet this week. Reports suggest that about two dozen slots could be filled and ministers holding several portfolios will be unburdened in the long-anticipated reshuffle.

The Cabinet can have a maximum of 81 ministers. A minimum of 18 ministers are likely to be inducted into the cabinet after July 7, sources said. This will be the first expansion of PM Modi’s second term, which started in May 2019.

In 2019, there were 57 ministers -- 24 cabinet rank (reduced to 21 after the Shiv Sena delinked and Ram Vilas Paswan passed away), nine ministers of state with independent charge, and 24 ministers of state.

BJP leaders Sushil Modi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal (former Chief Minister of Assam) are likely candidates for top posts.

Ministers such as Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, who have been handling additional charges, could lose extra ministries. Some berths could go to BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh and four other states are scheduled to go to polls early next year.

NDA ally Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel is likely to be back in the Union Cabinet.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) could be accommodated in a bigger way.

Reports suggest that Pashupati Paras, who revolted against Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag last month, could be included.