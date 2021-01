To create awareness about indigenous cows, the Narendra Modi government's cow protection agency Rastriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) will be conducting an online examination on February 25. The agency will provide study material for the 'Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination'. The announcement were made by RKA chief Vallabhbhai Kathiria at a press conference on January 5.

The hour-long exam will be conducted in four categories -- primary level up to class eighth, secondary level from class ninth to class 12th, college level (after 12th+) and for the general public. It will be of 100 marks in Hindi, English and 12 regional languages. "This will infuse the curiosity into all Indians about the cows, and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk," RKA said.

The cow protection agency has also asked Union education minister, chief ministers and state education ministers to participate in the exercise. "The Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar exam will be an annual event of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog in the future," the agency said.