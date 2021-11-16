Modi govt will reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17, says Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"In a major decision that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, the government has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," tweeted Shah.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

Shah said the nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and he was confident that this move will further "boost the joy and happiness across the country".

