Modi calls Assam CM as state reels under devastating floods

Severe floods have caused a lot of difficulties to the people this time.Absolutely moved while listening to some problems of flood-affected people taking shelter at relief camps and directed officials to address their genuine issues as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/wlnv9XJLAH— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2022
Earlier today, spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the situation due to floods in the State. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Assam affected by flooding.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022
Thank you Sir for your personal interest in this matter. Very kind of you to have called to take an update on the relief and rehabilitation work in flood affected areas of Assam.We are closely monitoring the situation and providing best help to people. https://t.co/ckdwVg0i1e— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2022
As the flood water recedes, Ministers of Water Resources & Irrigation Dept will come to expedite construction of new alignment of the embankment.MP @DilipSaikia4Bjp; MLAs @Bhabesh_KalitaR, Paramananda Rajbongshi, Basanta Das; former MLA Gurujyoti Das accompanied.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 18, 2022