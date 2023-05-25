Tracking devices for parole convicts, separate transgender cells: Centre to replace pre-independence laws

As per media reports, electronic tracking devices for convicts on parole, prison terms for those convicted of using or supplying cell phones to inmates, separate zones for transgender prisoners are some of the new provisions included by the centre.

In an attempt to replace the British-era prison law and overhaul India’s jail management, the union government has formulated a new Model Prison Act, 2023, which will be sent to states this month for pointers.

