Tracking devices for parole convicts, separate transgender cells: Centre to replace pre-independence laws

As per media reports, electronic tracking devices for convicts on parole, prison terms for those convicted of using or supplying cell phones to inmates, separate zones for transgender prisoners are some of the new provisions included by the centre.
In an attempt to replace the British-era prison law and overhaul India’s jail management, the union government has formulated a new Model Prison Act, 2023, which will be sent to states this month for pointers.
Cell Phone use by convicts or undertrials in jails have become a huge talking point in the past few years, especially after the killing of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. To curb the use of any electronic device inside the jail premise, the centre has proposed to install jammers in the jails.
First Published: May 25, 2023 3:44 PM IST
