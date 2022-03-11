MoD admits to accidental firing of missile that Pakistan claims landed in its territory

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed Pakistan's claim that an "Indian-origin super-sonic flying object" violated its airspace on Wednesday, stating that a "technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile".

In a statement, the MoD said, "On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry. It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

On Thursday, Pakistan summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and conveyed its strong protest over the alleged unprovoked violation of its airspace. Pakistan claimed the object entered Pakistan from Suratgarh in India at 6.43 pm (local time) on March 9 and fell near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan's Punjab province at around 6.50 pm, causing damage to civilian property.

Pakistan claimed the "flying object" also put at risk human lives on grounded that its flight path endangered several domestic/international flights within the Pakistani airspace.

Also read: