Mobility inching towards pre-COVID-19 levels, reveals CLSA report

The overall national mobility is back to pre-COVID-19 levels. The national average of key activities in August hit a new post-COVID-19 high and is 6 percent higher than the previous post-COVID-19 peak of March 2021, as per a CLSA report.

Mobility for states like Bihar has shown an increase of +14.5 percent, Andhra Pradesh at +10.5 percent, Uttar Pradesh enjoying +7.4 percent levels and Kerala at +7.2 percent. Some states like Delhi (-14.0%), Karnataka (-9.1%), Maharashtra (-7.1%) and West Bengal (-4.7%) are still below pre-COVID-19 levels though.

According to CLSA, India’s active COVID-19 cases have fallen by a whopping 90 percent compared to the May 2021 peak levels. Some states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka have even shown a 99 percent fall in active cases.

With relaxations in lockdowns, over 50 percent of the adult Indian population vaccinated with at least one dose, and the upcoming festive season has boosted the demand sentiment, growth sectors like banks and commodities are looking hopeful.

The report further states grocery and pharmacy locations have witnessed a 30 percent increase in footfall while recreation and retail/workplaces are yet to see an uptick. Recreation is down by 15 percent and retail/workplaces by 17 percent when compared with pre-COVID levels and for key cities, data shows traffic congestion is down by 50 percent from the 2019 average level compared to the 80 percent decline seen in May 2021.

A word of caution as mentioned in the report mentions though India’s vaccination drive has picked up, the number of active cases are on the rise in Kerala and Maharashtra.