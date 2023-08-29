M&M to gift XUV400 special edition to R Praggnanandhaa's parents

Mahindra’s Chairman Anand Mahindra has decided to gift an XUV400 EV to the parents of 18-year old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa who finished second in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023, last week.

Mahindra Group’s chairman decided to gift the EV car to Praggnanandhaa ’s parents as a form of gratitude for nurturing his talent.

Anand Mahindra responded to one of the replies on X as several people urged him to gift Mahindra Thar to Praggnanandhaa after he finished second and said, “Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess But I have another idea … I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!). It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support. What do you think, @rajesh664 ?”

In the tweet, the chairman also tagged executive founder and CEO of the farm and auto sector of M&M, Rajesh Jejurikar seeking his advice on this. Rajesh Jejurikar responded to the tweet by congratulating R Praggnanandhaa and said,, “Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement.Thanks @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu.The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect-our team will connect for a special edition and delivery.”

Several users on the platform hailed Anand Mahindra’s idea of appreciating the grandmaster’s parents by gifting them the EV SUV.