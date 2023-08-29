M&M to gift XUV400 special edition to R Praggnanandhaa's parents

2 Min Read
Mahindra’s Chairman Anand Mahindra has decided to gift an XUV400 EV to the parents of 18-year old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa who finished second in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023, last week.
Mahindra Group’s chairman decided to gift the EV car to Praggnanandhaa’s parents as a form of gratitude for nurturing his talent.
Anand Mahindra responded to one of the replies on X as several people urged him to gift Mahindra Thar to Praggnanandhaa after he finished second and said, “Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchess But I have another idea … I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!). It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support. What do you think, @rajesh664?”
Appreciate your sentiment, Krishlay, & many, like you, have been urging me to gift a Thar to @rpragchessBut I have another idea …I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in… https://t.co/oYeDeRNhyh pic.twitter.com/IlFIcqJIjm— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2023
In the tweet, the chairman also tagged executive founder and CEO of the farm and auto sector of M&M, Rajesh Jejurikar seeking his advice on this. Rajesh Jejurikar responded to the tweet by congratulating R Praggnanandhaa and said,, “Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement.Thanks @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu.The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect-our team will connect for a special edition and delivery.”
Several users on the platform hailed Anand Mahindra’s idea of appreciating the grandmaster’s parents by gifting them the EV SUV.
Praggnanandhaa gave a tough fight to Magnus Carlsen in the final of the Chess World Cup that went into the tie-breaker after draws in two games played in the classical format.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nuh Violence Highlights: Everything is under control, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij
Aug 28, 2023 IST1 Min Read
PIL filed in Bombay HC challenging provision in Constitution allowing split, merger of political parties
Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read