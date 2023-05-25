MK Stalin calls upon Amit Shah for action against Amul's entry into Tamil Nadu milk market

The news of Amul trying to operate in Tamil Nadu comes nearly a month after it attempted to enter the Bengaluru market, a move seen as an attempt to trample upon the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the state's local brand Nandini.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting his "urgent intervention to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement" from Aavin, the milk shed area in his state.

In his letter, Stalin drew the Centre's attention to the Gujarat-based dairy giant's milk procurement from Aavin, which the state government sees as an infringement. This move could lead to unhealthy competition between cooperatives engaged in procuring and marketing milk and milk products, he said.

Tweeting to Amit Shah, Stalin wrote that Amul's decision to operate in Tamil Nadu is "unfortunate, detrimental to the interest of Aavin and will create unhealthy competition between the cooperatives."

Amul has utilised its multi-state cooperative license to install chilling centres and processing plants in the Krishnagiri district, Stalin alleges. Furthermore, the company had plans to procure milk through Farmers' Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in various districts of Tamil Nadu , including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Stalin expressed concern that such cross-procurement contradicted the cooperative spirit and the principles of "Operation White Flood," worsening the milk shortage scenario in the country.

"It has been a norm in India to let cooperatives thrive without infringing on each other's milk-shed area," Stalin wrote. Aavin, he says, has been nurtured for decades in a cooperative manner.

Stalin emphasised that regional cooperatives played a crucial role in dairy development, supporting producers and safeguarding consumers from arbitrary price hikes. He urged Shah to promptly intervene and instruct Amul to cease milk procurement from Aavin's milk shed area in Tamil Nadu.

Amul and Aavin's presence in Tamil Nadu

Aavin serves as Tamil Nadu's apex cooperative marketing federation. Under its ambit, there are 9,673 milk producers' cooperative societies functioning in rural areas. They produce 35 lakh litres of milk per day from about 4.5 lakh pouring members, Stalin cites in his letter.

The state government cooperative also provides various inputs such as cattle feed, fodder, mineral mixture, animal healthcare and breeding services for animals of milk producers.

Under the current arrangement, milk producers are assured of remunerative and uniform prices throughout the year by cooperative societies.

"Regional cooperatives have been the bedrock of dairy development in the states and are better placed to engage and nurture producers," Stalin wrote.

Until now, Amul was only selling its products in Tamil Nadu through its outlets, Stalin explains. In Tamil Nadu, like in other states with strong dairy cooperatives, a three-tier dairy cooperative system has been in operation since 1981.

Stalin stressed that Aavin significantly contributed to improving the livelihoods of rural milk producers and meeting the nutritional requirements of consumers.

Earlier, ANI erroneously reported that Stalin had penned the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it was actually sent to Shah, who on May 21 attended the inauguration of the organic testing laboratory of Amul Fed Dairy in Gandhinagar.

There were concerns raised about the freshness of the milk provided and the ethics of breaking the "unwritten rules" of cooperative societies and engaging in predatory practice.

