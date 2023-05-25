English
MK Stalin calls upon Amit Shah for action against Amul's entry into Tamil Nadu milk market

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 3:07:49 PM IST (Published)

The news of Amul trying to operate in Tamil Nadu comes nearly a month after it attempted to enter the Bengaluru market, a move seen as an attempt to trample upon the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the state's local brand Nandini.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting his "urgent intervention to direct Amul to desist from milk procurement" from Aavin, the milk shed area in his state.

In his letter, Stalin drew the Centre's attention to the Gujarat-based dairy giant's milk procurement from Aavin, which the state government sees as an infringement. This move could lead to unhealthy competition between cooperatives engaged in procuring and marketing milk and milk products, he said.
Tweeting to Amit Shah, Stalin wrote that Amul's decision to operate in Tamil Nadu is "unfortunate, detrimental to the interest of Aavin and will create unhealthy competition between the cooperatives."
X