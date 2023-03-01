Stalin’s birthday celebrations include a photo exhibition that will be inaugurated by Kamal Haasan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin celebrates his 70th birthday today. Born on March 1, 1953, Stalin is the son of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

The DMK chief’s birthday is expected to be celebrated with plenty of pomp and fervour by the DMK cadre in Tamil Nadu. Some of the events planned for his birthday include a massive rally involving national political leaders. Those expected at the event include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.

Other events for the celebration of Stalin’s birthday include a photo exhibition that will be inaugurated by Kamal Haasan and welfare programs, public discussions, sporting events and even gifting of gold rings to newborns.

During his five decades in politics, Stalin has seen several challenges, faced downturns and many victories. Here is his political journey over the years.

Named after Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, Stalin was involved in politics from a young age. When he was still in school, he was part of the election campaign for his uncle Murasoli Maran and he created a DMK youth wing for his neighbourhood in Chennai.

He rose through DMK ranks in his early 20s and was even arrested during the Emergency in 1976. He held posts in the general council, became the member secretary of the youth wing, party treasurer and executive president.

Stalin fought his first assembly election in 1984 from the Thousand Lights constituency in Chennai but lost. Five years later, he won from the same constituency. Re-elected three times from the same constituency, he switched to Kolathur constituency in 2011.

Stalin was the first directly elected Mayor of Chennai, holding the position between 1996 and 2002. He was responsible for several development projects and was given the nickname of ‘Managara Thanthai’ (Father of the City).

Stalin became the Deputy Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu from 2009 to 2011, the first to hold the position in the state. After his father’s death in 2018, Stalin led the DMK to secure 38 of Tamil Nadu's 39 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

In 2021, Stalin led the DMK to return to power in the southern state after his party won 133 of the total 234 assembly seats.

