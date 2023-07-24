Manipur violence fallout: Security tightened in Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests

Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla held a high-level meeting to assess the security arrangements in the state. A release added that all measures taken to ensure the safety and security of Meitei people in various parts of the state were also reviewed.

Security was beefed up across the Northeastern state of Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests by Mizo organisations against violence in neighbouring Manipur and amid reports of Meiteis leaving the state after a warning by an ex-militant group.

As per input agency PTI, several inter-state migrations were reported during the last weekend. While 78 people flew to Manipur on Sunday (July 23) in three flights, 65 people travelled to the neighbouring state on Saturday. Another 41 Meitei people from Mizoram went to Assam's Cachar district by road. Meanwhile, 31 Mizo students from Manipur returned to Mizoram due to the prevailing situation.

However, it was not immediately clear how many of these people were regular passengers or refugees.

After the latest development, many local non-governmental groups, like the NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), will stage demonstrations across the state on Tuesday (July 25) to extend solidarity to the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur.

Mizoram's Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla held a high-level meeting on July 23 to assess the security arrangements in the state. A release added that all measures taken to ensure the safety and security of Meitei people in various parts of the state were also reviewed, with the DGP directing police officers to ensure proper deployment, patrolling, and vigilance in all districts.

The Mizoram DGP also emphasised the need for a sufficient number of reserve forces with vehicles and officers to facilitate quick deployment in case of any emergency. The state police along with administrative officials are maintaining a close watch on the situation, the statement added.

Mizoram Police have also urged civil society organisations, NGOs and the public to assist them in maintaining peace and tranquillity. On Saturday, July 22, Mizoram Home Secretary H. Lalengmawia held a meeting with leaders of the Meitei community and assured them of safety and security.

The Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) later also clarified that the statement it issued was misconstrued. It said the statement was issued as an advisory requesting the Meitei community living in Mizoram to exercise caution in light of public sentiments in the state.