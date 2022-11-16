Mizoram: 10 die as stone quarry collapses, PM Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Mizoram: The Hnahthial Superintendent of Police (SP) said that 13 people were working when a massive landslide occurred at the stone quarry and only one labourer managed to escape from the spot.
Mizoram | Eight bodies recovered so far from site at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district. BSF rescue team was immediately dispatched and arrived as first response unit. NDRF team reached the spot on Tuesday morning, search operation for 4 more on(Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/Y7jkXUS3xt— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022
My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022
Mizoram | A total of eleven died in a fire incident after a tanker lorry carrying 22,000 litres of petrol met with an accident within the vicinity of Tuirial Airfield & people gathered to collect the spilling petrol from the tanker: Mizoram police https://t.co/IM3olNjWy9— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022