Mission Paani: A sanitation revolution in Nagaland's Litem

In the far eastern part of Nagaland, located in a small yet beautiful village named Litem with a total population of around 900 and 170 households. It is situated 61 kilometers away from the district headquarters.

Tata Trusts, in its 129 years of existence, has been working towards creating an impact in the lives of communities that is deep, wide and irreversible. One of the objectives of trust is to build a nation, which can help communities to flourish and actualize their opportunities while become sustainable.

In Nagaland, when Tata Trust started working on sanitisation process, it realises that transporting material from the plainlands to the hilly terrains was very difficult and the cost was also very high.

The communities here have some experience in using the bamboos for their houses, they used the same technology for creating toilets. That was a very heart-touching moment. This also has got an imagination of a lot of other villages and they started using bamboo for creating toilets.

