According to a News18 report, a man was killed in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday after a political debate took a violent turn. The victim, Rajesh Dhar, 52, was reportedly a passenger in a car hired by his family for transportation during a wedding. The driver, identified as Amjad, allegedly pushed Rajesh out of the vehicle during the argument and later ran over him, resulting in his death.

The incident took place in the Vindhyachal police station area of Mirzapur at approximately 8 am on Monday. Rajesh Dhar, who hailed from Kolahi village in Mirzapur, was the uncle of the groom, Firstpost reports.

The wedding procession had arrived in Mirzapur on June 11, and Rajesh, accompanied by friends, including former Mahokhar village sarpanch Dhirendra Pandey, was returning home in the suspect's car after the marriage ceremony.

Eyewitnesses apparently stated that a political debate ensued among the occupants of the car, during which Rajesh praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government for their road infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajesh specifically commended the quality of the road they were travelling on. He also expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's initiatives in providing housing, toilets and gas connections.

Amjad, the driver, allegedly became infuriated by Rajesh's praises and engaged in a heated argument with him. Amjad dropped off Dhirendra Pandey near Mahokhar and later let Rajesh out near his house. According to reports, as Rajesh was walking towards his home, Amjad allegedly drove his car over him and fled the scene.

Upon learning about the incident, Rajesh's family and relatives gathered at the spot, demanding the registration of a murder case. The protest resulted in the blocking of the Mirzapur -Prayagraj highway. The situation was eventually brought under control after three hours when the police assured the protesters of a prompt investigation and the arrest of the accused.

A police official confirmed to Firstpost that a murder case had been registered based on a complaint filed by Rajesh's brother. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused driver, Amjad.