Mirzapur driver allegedly runs over man after heated political debate

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 11:14:47 AM IST (Published)

A police official confirmed to Firstpost that a murder case had been registered based on a complaint filed by Rajesh's brother. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused driver, Amjad.

According to a News18 report, a man was killed in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday after a political debate took a violent turn. The victim, Rajesh Dhar, 52, was reportedly a passenger in a car hired by his family for transportation during a wedding. The driver, identified as Amjad, allegedly pushed Rajesh out of the vehicle during the argument and later ran over him, resulting in his death.

The incident took place in the Vindhyachal police station area of Mirzapur at approximately 8 am on Monday. Rajesh Dhar, who hailed from Kolahi village in Mirzapur, was the uncle of the groom, Firstpost reports.
The wedding procession had arrived in Mirzapur on June 11, and Rajesh, accompanied by friends, including former Mahokhar village sarpanch Dhirendra Pandey, was returning home in the suspect's car after the marriage ceremony.
