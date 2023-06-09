Mira Road murder case: Man accused of cutting body parts of partner says she died by suicide

According to Sane's police statement, he discovered Vaidya lying lifeless on the floor of their flat on June 3 morning. He observed froth coming out of her mouth and confirmed her death after checking her pulse. The Thane court has remanded Ramesh to police custody until June 16.

The 56-year-old accused in the horrific Mira Road murder case in Mumbai has claimed that his alleged live-in partner died by suicide, the Mumbai police has said. During interrogation, the accused Manoj Ramesh Sane claimed that he did not kill his live-in partner.

A police officer told The Indian Express that the man claimed to be HIV-positive and to never have had any physical relation with the woman, saying she was "like his daughter".

The mutilated body of the victim Saraswati Vaidya, 32, was found in a flat in Mumbai’s Mira Road area on Thursday and police suspected that Sane disposed the body parts after cutting them into pieces.

According to Sane's police statement, he discovered Vaidya lying lifeless on the floor of their flat on June 3 morning. He observed froth coming out of her mouth and confirmed her death after checking her pulse. The accused revealed that he had attempted to dispose the body out of fear of being implicated in the case, The Indian Express reported.

He even planned to take his own life after the incident, an officer said.

Thane court has remanded Ramesh to police custody till June 16. A case has been filed against him under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Disturbing details have emerged regarding the attempt to dispose the victim's body. Ramesh allegedly purchased a chainsaw worth Rs 4,000 the day the incident occurred. He then cut the body into small parts, boiling some of them in a pressure cooker and roasting them on a gas stove for easy disposal. The pieces were stored in various kitchen utensils, such as a bucket, tub and cooker, making it nearly impossible for the police to count them, according to reports.

Vaidya's body was found after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the couple's flat on Wednesday night. After being alerted, the police broke open the door and stumbled upon the horrifying scene in the kitchen where the body parts of the victim were found. In an attempt to conceal the stench, Ramesh had scattered numerous cans of air fresheners throughout the flat.