Mira Road murder case: Man accused of cutting body parts of partner says she died by suicide

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 9, 2023 12:41:34 PM IST (Published)

According to Sane's police statement, he discovered Vaidya lying lifeless on the floor of their flat on June 3 morning.  He observed froth coming out of her mouth and confirmed her death after checking her pulse. The Thane court has remanded Ramesh to police custody until June 16.  

The 56-year-old accused in the horrific Mira Road murder case in Mumbai has claimed that his alleged live-in partner died by suicide, the Mumbai police has said. During interrogation, the accused Manoj Ramesh Sane claimed that he did not kill his live-in partner.

A police officer told The Indian Express that the man claimed to be HIV-positive and to never have had any physical relation with the woman, saying she was "like his daughter".


The mutilated body of the victim Saraswati Vaidya, 32, was found in a flat in Mumbai’s Mira Road area on Thursday and police suspected that Sane disposed the body parts after cutting them into pieces.

