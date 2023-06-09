Mira Road murder case: Man accused of cutting body parts of partner says she died by suicide

According to Sane's police statement, he discovered Vaidya lying lifeless on the floor of their flat on June 3 morning. He observed froth coming out of her mouth and confirmed her death after checking her pulse. The Thane court has remanded Ramesh to police custody until June 16.

The 56-year-old accused in the horrific Mira Road murder case in Mumbai has claimed that his alleged live-in partner died by suicide, the Mumbai police has said. During interrogation, the accused Manoj Ramesh Sane claimed that he did not kill his live-in partner.

A police officer told The Indian Express that the man claimed to be HIV-positive and to never have had any physical relation with the woman, saying she was "like his daughter".