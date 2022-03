A minor fire broke out on INS Trikand on Tuesday evening, an Indian Navy statement said.

There was no injury in the fire incident, which happened at about 5 pm, according to the statement. Staffers in the machinery compartment activated the customised fire fighting system to put out the fire.

Indian Navy said, "No injury has been reported. All systems of the ship have been reactivated and the root cause of the fire is being ascertained."