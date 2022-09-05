    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Ministry of Road Transport formalises movement of foreign personal vehicles visiting India

    Ministry of Road Transport formalises movement of foreign personal vehicles visiting India

    Ministry of Road Transport formalises movement of foreign personal vehicles visiting India
    IST (Updated)

    According to the ministry, motor vehicles registered in any nation other than India are not authorised to transport local passengers or goods within Indian territory.

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday formalised the movement of Non-Transport (Personal) automobiles registered in foreign countries when entering or plying in Indian territory.
    According to a ministry regulation issued under the Motor Vehicles Non-Transport Vehicles Visiting India Rules, 2022, vehicles registered abroad must carry a valid registration certificate when operating within the country.
    It further stated that motor vehicles registered in any nation other than India are not authorised to transport local passengers or goods within Indian territory.
    A valid driver's licence or international driving permit, whichever is applicable, should be maintained in the automobile. 
    The notification further stated that an insurance policy and a pollution control certificate should be carried in the vehicle.
    If the documents are not in English, an authorised translation, officially validated by the issuing body, must be carried together with the original papers, it stated.
