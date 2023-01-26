Republic Day 2023 | Ministers weigh in on Republic Day celebrations: call for unity and national pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders express their wishes and thoughts on the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

This year, as India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, the focus will be on self-reliance, or 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', with a special emphasis on indigenously-built equipment being used during the parade. Additionally, for the first time, tanks, weaponry, and soldiers will march down Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, formerly known as Rajpath.

Here's what the leaders said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Republic Day on Thursday and said it is special this time as it is being celebrated during the "Amrit Mahotsav" of the country's independence.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of independence.

Modi tweeted, "I wish that we move forward unitedly to fulfill the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है। Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2023 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The people and the rule by the people are the most important in a republic, Kejriwal said.

"Many congratulations and good wishes to all the countrymen on Republic Day. In a republic, the people and the rule by the people are most important. Our freedom fighters made many sacrifices to establish the republic of India. Now it's our responsibility to strengthen this republic," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

At the Delhi government's Republic Day function on Wednesday, he had raised the issue of alleged "harassment" faced by states and UTs at the hands of the Centre- appointed Governors and LGs.

He had wondered whether a dark shadow was looming over democracy in the country.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday exhorted the people of the state to join hands with the government in its crusade against the drug menace.

He appealed to the leaders of various communities to take part in programmes launched by his government for prevention of substance abuse, especially by the youth.

"We are committed to achieving 'Drug free Arunachal' through various means, but all of these measures will require multi-sectoral coordination among departments, and more importantly cooperation from the society," the chief minister said after unfurling the Tricolour at I G Park here on the occasion of the country’s 74th Republic Day.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Listing the welfare measures he has initiated for Jharkhand thus far, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said he is committed to "realising the dreams of leaders and common people who had fought for the creation of a separate state".

Unfurling the Tricolour at Dumka Police Line, on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Soren said his government has received more than 55 lakh applications under its ambitious 'Aapki Sarkar Aapke Dwar' outreach scheme.

He described the adoption of 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy by his government, for defining locals, as a major step taken to protect the interests of the state's indigenous population.

"Let us take a pledge to build a state, which is in line with the dreams and hopes of those who made sacrifices for the creation of Jharkhand," Soren said.

"Apart from public investments, our government will ensure the participation of the private sector for the all-round development of the state. The state government is attracting investors from India and abroad through Jharkhand Industrial Promotion Policy, Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy and Jharkhand Tourism Policy among others," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Expressing happiness over Padma Awards being conferred on 8 distinguished Kannadigas from different walks of life, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said it shows the bountiful talent that Karnataka has.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for picking people, who have made rich contribution to the nation without any expectations, for the award.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Modi government has picked people who have made rich contribution to the nation without any expectations and never cried for any publicity. The Prime Minister and the Union government have given more preference to the achievements than other things while selecting them for the prestigious Padma awards.

"Our country is modern and progressive and humane and is marching forward with the theme of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Prayas," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across West Bengal on Thursday amid tight security, with Governor CV Anand Bose presiding over an hour-long parade by the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, policemen and civilians, including school students.

Heartiest greetings to everyone on 74th Republic Day! Today, let us all pledge to protect & uphold the democratic ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity as enshrined in our Constitution.Together, we shall strive to build a nation our founding fathers envisioned.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) at Vijayawada near here.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and senior officials attended the event.

"On the occasion of the 74th #RepublicDay, I have great pleasure in conveying my greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Republic Day is a day of remembrance of all those great patriots whose sacrifices have made it possible for us today, to enjoy the fruits of freedom," the Governor tweeted earlier.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy also in a tweet conveyed his wishes on the occasion of Republic day.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function in Jaipur on Thursday.

He paid homage to martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyoti before reaching the Sawai Man Singh Stadium where the function was held. At the stadium, the governor was received by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and other officers.

Mishra unfurled the tricolour and after the national anthem, he inspected the parade. After this, various cultural performances by folk artistes and others were held.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Speaking at a function held in Mumbai on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the governor listed out various programmes undertaken by the government of Maharashtra for its development and to make the state a one trillion dollar economy.

"My government is working to create a progressive and developed Maharashtra by taking all elements of the society together. I appeal to all to come together and resolve to create a new and strong Maharashtra,” he said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Against the backdrop of differences between the Telangana government and the Raj Bhavan over protocol and other issues, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said she would work for the state's people though some may not like her.

"My attachment with Telangana is not three years old. It came from birth. My role would definitely be there in the progress of Telangana people. My biggest strength is hard work, honesty and love. Some may not like me. But, I like Telangana people. That's why, I will work however hard it is," she said.

Quoting B R Ambedkar who said that there must not be a class that has got all the privileges and a class that has got all the burdens to carry, she said the fruits of development must reach all.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the tri-colour here in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries, on the occasion of the country's 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

Flower petals were showered on the flag from a helicopter. The celebrations near the Labour Statue, on the Marina beachfront here, were marked by a spectacular marchpast by the contingents of the armed forces, police, home guards and NCC cadets besides an eye-catching cultural event. The Chief Minister, who was the first to arrive at the venue received the Governor and introduced him to the senior officials of the defence and police forces on the occasion.

The Chennai Egmore and Dr M G Ramachandran Central railway stations here were illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag on the eve of Republic Day. About 6,800 police personnel were deployed for duty at the five-tier security arrangement made at the venue of the celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday said that the state was buzzing with development activities and recalled that MP kept its economy robust during the COVID–19 pandemic when the global economy was hit.

Speaking at a function held here on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the governor listed out various programmes undertaken by the Madhya Pradesh government for its development.

“This is a matter of joy that against all odds during COVID-19, when the world’s economy was affected, Madhya Pradesh was successful in keeping its economy strong,” Patel said. “Once our state’s economic growth rate was negative but in 2021-22 it rose to 19.74 per cent, the highest in the country at current prices,” he said.

For the first time, the state has established a Nari Samman Kosh with a corpus of Rs 100 crore, he added.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal Thursday unfurled the National Flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state level parade on the occasion of 74rd Republic Day celebrations.

After two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, people from different walks of life were seen joining the function dressed in their colourfull best attires.

In his Republic Day message message, Lal said that Odisha has all the potentials to emerge as a developed state. He called upon all to pledge to make Odisha a prosperous and leading state in the country.

Patnaik in his message said the state has been marching ahead in the fields of industrial development, education, health, women empowerment, agriculture and sports.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh

He inspected a parade and watched several folk dance and music performances by local artistes.

Lt Gen (Retd) Singh was received at the venue by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar and other officers.

On the occasion, the government honoured the people who rushed to the aid of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on December 30.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said diligence and tenacity of India, world's largest democracy and home to a sixth of humanity, helped it to emerge as a world leader by assuming presidency of G20 nations.

Leading the Republic Day celebrations at the Central Stadium in the State capital of Kerala, Khan said that instead of merely fighting for its survival, India was guiding the world with its mantra of 'act in unison' in tackling global issues like climate change, terrorism and pandemics.

"As a nation, our diligence and tenacity have paid rich dividends, which are visible through a plethora of accomplishments proclaiming our robustness and philosophy of life and enhancing our prestige in the comity of nations," he said at the event also attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Punjab and Haryana

Punjab and Haryana on Thursday celebrated Republic Day, with chief ministers of the two states wishing the people while noting that the day symbolises freedom and integrity of the country.

Police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Jalandhar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unfurled the flag at Bathinda.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the national flag at Thanesar in Kurukshetra while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar.

“Our India is one of the big democracies of the world...greetings to all Indians today on the 74th #RepublicDay of the country,” tweeted Mann in Punjabi.

Khattar also greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day.

“Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day, a symbol of freedom, equality and integrity of the country,” said Khattar in a tweet in Hindi.

Kashmir

Republic Day was celebrated across Kashmir on Thursday with functions held at all district headquarters of the valley amidst tight security arrangements, officials said here.

The main Republic Day function in the valley was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium at Sonawar here. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajesh Rai Bhatnagar was the chief guest and presided over the function.

In his address, Bhatnagar highlighted the steps taken by the LG administration and the central government to improve the development scenario and security situation in Kashmir.

BJP workers led by the party’s state general secretary Ashok Koul unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk’s clock tower.