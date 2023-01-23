Milk supply disrupted in Bengaluru as van owners go on strike

The van owners have also been asked to pay an exorbitant rate of the cost of 10 packets for every packet lost or damaged.

Milk supply was disrupted in various parts of Bengaluru in the last few days owing to a strike by milk van owners who stayed off roads demanding higher transportation charges and facilities and threatening to intensify the strike.

The van owners, who supply around 13 lakh litres of milk every day, have been demanding a 30% hike in transportation charges in view of the higher fuel prices, besides maintenance charges and other expenses, according to a report in Deccan Herald.

Bangalore Milk Union Limited (Bamul), the cooperative that collects and supplies milk and other dairy products under the brand Nandini, had announced a 10% hike last year but stopped it after two months. It also said that supply was being ensured in most areas, and only a few areas were affected.

At least 150 of the 250 milk vehicles supplying to 150 of 250 routes have been stopped according to Govindappa A, president of an association of milk distribution contractors.

The vans make 375 trips each day covering about 40 kilometres and are paid Rs 1,500-2,000 based on distance covered and amount of milk transported.

Besides this, the van owners have been asked to pay an exorbitant rate of the cost of 10 packets for every packet lost or damaged.

GR Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents' Association, said this was unacceptable, according to the Deccan Herald report.

He also highlighted poor infrastructure at KMF outlets such as lack of toilets, drinking water, canteen, poor parking facilities and mental harassment, as other concerns that needed to be addressed, which if not done, more vans and even trucks supplying milk from different districts would join the strike.

Also read: