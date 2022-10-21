    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia Newsmilitary chopper crashes near singing village in arunachal pradesh upper siang death toll 14998551.htm

    Military chopper crashes near Singing village in Arunachal Pradesh

    Military chopper crashes near Singing village in Arunachal Pradesh

    Military chopper crashes near Singing village in Arunachal Pradesh
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The site of the accident is not connected by road. A rescue team is being sent.

    A military chopper crashed near the Singing village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    There are no reports of any casualty so far.
    The site of the accident is not connected by road. A rescue team is being sent, media agency ANI reported.
    Earlier this week, a helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi crashed into a hill amid dense fog on Tuesday, killing all seven people on board. The chopper a Bell 407 operated by private company Aryan Aviation -- burst into flames around 11.45 am at Dev Darshini in Rudraprayag's Garud Chatti, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.
    The crash took place within seconds -- five or six seconds -- of taking off from the Kedarnath helipad, according to one eyewitness.
    Aryan Aviation and four other operators flying on the Kedarnath Yatra route were recently fined Rs 5 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for certain violations, an official had said.
    More details are awaited.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Arunachal Pradeshchopperchopper crash

    Next Article

    SC seeks ED response on Kapil Wadhawan's bail plea on medical grounds

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng