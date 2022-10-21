Military chopper crashes near Singing village in Arunachal Pradesh

By CNBCTV18.com

A military chopper crashed near the Singing village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

There are no reports of any casualty so far.

The site of the accident is not connected by road. A rescue team is being sent, media agency ANI reported.

Earlier this week, a helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi crashed into a hill amid dense fog on Tuesday, killing all seven people on board. The chopper a Bell 407 operated by private company Aryan Aviation -- burst into flames around 11.45 am at Dev Darshini in Rudraprayag's Garud Chatti, District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

The crash took place within seconds -- five or six seconds -- of taking off from the Kedarnath helipad, according to one eyewitness.

Aryan Aviation and four other operators flying on the Kedarnath Yatra route were recently fined Rs 5 lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for certain violations, an official had said.

More details are awaited.