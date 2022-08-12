Migrant worker shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

By CNBCTV18.com

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir killed a migrant worker from Bihar, police said on Friday. The police further added that the attack took place around midnight.

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.