    Migrant worker shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

    The labourer killed was later identified as Mohammed Amrez who hailed from Madhepura district in Bihar. After sustaining injuries, he was shifted to a hospital where he lost his life.

    Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir killed a migrant worker from Bihar, police said on Friday. The police further added that the attack took place around midnight.
    The labourer killed was later identified as Mohammed Amrez who hailed from Madhepura district in Bihar. After sustaining injuries, he was shifted to a hospital where he lost his life.
    "During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.
    On Thursday, Indian Army had foiled the attempt by two terrorists to enter an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Three personnel lost their lives in this process. The area was later cordoned off with additional security forces deployed.
