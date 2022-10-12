MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast, pilot safe

Mini
"The pilot was ejected safely... the pilot is reported to be in a stable condition," the Indian Navy said in a statement.
An MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over sea off Goa coast after it developed a technical malfunction. The aircraft was on a routine sortie and returning to a base when the incident happened, news agency ANI reported.
"The pilot was ejected safely... the pilot is reported to be in a stable condition," the Indian Navy said in a statement. A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident, it was quoted as saying.
More details are awaited.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!