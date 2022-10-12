    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast, pilot safe

    MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast, pilot safe

    MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes off Goa coast, pilot safe
    CNBCTV18.com

    "The pilot was ejected safely... the pilot is reported to be in a stable condition," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

    An MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over sea off Goa coast after it developed a technical malfunction. The aircraft was on a routine sortie and returning to a base when the incident happened, news agency ANI reported.
    "The pilot was ejected safely... the pilot is reported to be in a stable condition," the Indian Navy said in a statement. A Board of Inquiry (BoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident, it was quoted as saying.
    More details are awaited.
    First Published:
