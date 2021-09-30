Mid-Day Meal Scheme, now PM POSHAN, to cover pre-primary students; all you need to know

The Centre recently announced the revamped and expanded Mid-day Meal Scheme under the PM POSHAN scheme. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education, said the scheme would be aimed at enhancing the nutrition levels of schoolchildren.

“The National Education Policy (NEP) has also recommended that pre-school education should be formalised. This is a step towards that. Also, it will help prevent leakages and bring more transparency. We will become more hands-on and nudge states to pay schools through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode,” Pradhan told reporters.

Who benefits under new scheme?

With the scheme being extended to pre-primary school children, meals will now be provided to students of Bal Vatikas of government and government-aided primary schools, in addition to those already covered under the scheme. The move is expected to benefit 11.80 crore children studying in 11.20 lakh schools across the country.

What are the benefits?

As an extension of the Mid-day Meal Scheme, all eligible children from nursery to Class 8 are entitled to one cooked hot meal during the day in their school premises. The meals are nutritious and have a minimum nutritional requirement to ensure that children are receiving proper sustenance.

The new scheme will also monitor the nutrition level of schoolchildren. BMI, haemoglobin and weight levels will be monitored at schools by experts; and in areas of high anaemia prevalence, special nutritional items would be supplied.

Additionally, cooking competitions and developing nutrition gardens on school campuses to improve nutritional knowledge and promote the consumption of local ingredients will be part of the scheme.

The Centre will also no longer restrict funds under the scheme to only wheat, rice, pulses and vegetables. If states wish to add any components like milk or eggs to the menu, they will have to bear the additional costs, now that restriction has been lifted, reported Indian Express.

Implementation

Women self-help groups and farmer producer organisations will be roped in for the successful implementation of the scheme with regular audits being a core part going ahead.

“A social audit is being made mandatory in all districts. To promote vocal for local, women self-help groups and farmer producer organisations will be encouraged to provide a fillip to locally-grown traditional food items,” Pradhan added.

Beginnings

The scheme can be traced to the pre-Independence era, when it was introduced in Tamil Nadu in 1925. It saw wide adoption in states of Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan between the 1980s and 1990s.

In 1995, the Centre launched the National Programme of Nutritional Support to Primary Education (NP-NSPE) to expand the Mid-day Meal Scheme on a national level to bring nutritional safety to millions of children in India and encourage continuing education.

While the scheme has been successful to some extent, India remains one of the worst nations in terms of food safety. The Global Hunger Index found that India ranked 94th out of 107 countries in terms of food safety in 2020. The country was indexed as having a score of 27.2, a level of hunger that is serious.