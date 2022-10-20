Homeindia news

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella formally receives Padma Bhushan in US

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella formally receives Padma Bhushan in US

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

The Microsoft CEO says he looks forward to continue working with people across India “to help them use technology to achieve more”

Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella said he was honoured to receive the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, and hoped to continue working with people across India “to help them use technology to achieve more.”

Recommended Articles

View All

VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

IST4 Min(s) Read

From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

IST4 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

IST4 Min(s) Read

The 55-year-old CEO of Microsoft formally received the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service from India’s Consul General in San Francisco, Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, last week.
“It’s an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised by so many extraordinary people,” PTI quoted Nadella as saying on receiving the award.
ALSO READ:
Three top Silicon Valley CEOs studied at the same Hyderabad school
Nadella was one of the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees named earlier this year. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran were also conferred with the Padma Bhushan on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day in January. Heads of India's two biggest Covid-19 vaccine makers - Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech and Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (SII) – were also on the list of awardees.
The Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award of the country, following the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan. The award recognises the achievements of people from all disciplines where an element of public service is involved.
Nadella plans to visit India in January 2023 after almost three years, Microsoft said.
During his meeting with the Indian Consul General in San Francisco, the Microsoft CEO discussed the role of digital technology to achieve inclusive growth in India. He spoke about India’s growth trajectory and the country’s potential to be a global technology leader.
“Indian industries and organisations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience,” Nadella said after his meeting with Nagendra Prasad.
ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2022: Gen Bipin Rawat, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, COVID vaccine makers among awardees; check full list
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Microsoft CEOMicrosoft CEO Satya NadellaSatya NadellaSundar Pichai

Previous Article

Samvat 2079: Vetri Subramaniam expects earning cuts as global recession fear looms

Next Article

Delhi pollution level rises, GRAP stage-2 enforced