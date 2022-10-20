By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Microsoft CEO says he looks forward to continue working with people across India “to help them use technology to achieve more”

Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella said he was honoured to receive the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, and hoped to continue working with people across India “to help them use technology to achieve more.”

The 55-year-old CEO of Microsoft formally received the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service from India’s Consul General in San Francisco, Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, last week.

“It’s an honour to receive a Padma Bhushan Award and to be recognised by so many extraordinary people,” PTI quoted Nadella as saying on receiving the award.

Nadella was one of the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees named earlier this year. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran were also conferred with the Padma Bhushan on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day in January. Heads of India's two biggest Covid-19 vaccine makers - Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech and Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India (SII) – were also on the list of awardees.

The Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award of the country, following the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan. The award recognises the achievements of people from all disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

Nadella plans to visit India in January 2023 after almost three years, Microsoft said.

During his meeting with the Indian Consul General in San Francisco, the Microsoft CEO discussed the role of digital technology to achieve inclusive growth in India. He spoke about India’s growth trajectory and the country’s potential to be a global technology leader.

“Indian industries and organisations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience,” Nadella said after his meeting with Nagendra Prasad.