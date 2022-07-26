Homeindia news

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM to be released today: How to download

Candidates can download their MHT CET Hall Tickets 2022 for August exams from the official website - mahacet.org.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 Admit Cards are set to be released today for PCM courses. The State Common Entrance Test Cell will make hall tickets for PCM, B.Tech and other courses available on the official website, mahacet.org.
The date and time confirmation for MHT CET 2022 Admit Card release is usually expected beforehand. However, this year, the exam conducting body has only informed that the MHT CET hall tickets will be releasing today with no official confirmation on the release time.
Here are the steps to download the MHT CET 2022 admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: On the home page find and click on MHT CET PCM admit card link under ‘To Download Admit Card For CET- 2022'.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials and submit.
Step 4: You will be able to view and download you MHT CET 2022 admit card.
Students will not be allowed to give their PCM exam without this admit card.
The MHT CET 2022 will be conducted from August 5 to 20, 2022.  The entrance test for engineering (PCM) aspirants will be held from August 5 to 11, 2022. For PCB group, the exam will be conducted between August 12 and 20, 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be issued on August 8, 2022, according to the exam schedule released by CET Cell.
The MHT CET is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission to engineering, pharmacy and other allied courses in Maharashtra.
The CET Cell also conducts several other UG and PG entrance test for courses including Architecture and Planning, Hospitality, Law, and Management.
