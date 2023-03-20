Breaking News
Interpol removes Mehul Choksi from 'wanted' list: Report
homeindia NewsMHA recommends CBI inquiry against activist Harsh Mander's NGO

MHA recommends CBI inquiry against activist Harsh Mander's NGO

MHA recommends CBI inquiry against activist Harsh Mander's NGO
By Dhananjay Khatri  Mar 20, 2023 7:26:00 PM IST (Published)

According to the sources, the CBI inquiry against the NGO Aman Biradari has been recommended for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

In a fresh crackdown against unregulated NGOs and violations of the FCRA, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI inquiry against NGO Aman Biradari, founded by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander.

A CBI inquiry against the NGO has been recommended for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, sources said.
Mander, who was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government, has established Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".
Also Read: Maharashtra cabinet gives green light to cow service commission for beef ban enforcement
According to it's website, Aman Biradari is a people’s campaign and it aims to attain the same through the building of local level institutions at village and district levels, comprising mainly the youth and women, from diverse backgrounds.
Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2021 had conducted searches at the residence, office and NGOs run by Mander after he was booked under a money laundering case.
At that time, a Children’ home called Umeed Aman Ghar was in middle of the controversy when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in its October 2020 raids claimed to have found a host of irregularities – both financial and administrative. The NCPCR went on to file a FIR against the children’s home.
