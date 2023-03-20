MHA recommends CBI inquiry against activist Harsh Mander's NGO

According to the sources, the CBI inquiry against the NGO Aman Biradari has been recommended for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
In a fresh crackdown against unregulated NGOs and violations of the FCRA, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a CBI inquiry against NGO Aman Biradari, founded by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'
Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector
Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
A CBI inquiry against the NGO has been recommended for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, sources said.
Mander, who was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government, has established Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".
According to it's website, Aman Biradari is a people’s campaign and it aims to attain the same through the building of local level institutions at village and district levels, comprising mainly the youth and women, from diverse backgrounds.
Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2021 had conducted searches at the residence, office and NGOs run by Mander after he was booked under a money laundering case.
At that time, a Children’ home called Umeed Aman Ghar was in middle of the controversy when the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in its October 2020 raids claimed to have found a host of irregularities – both financial and administrative. The NCPCR went on to file a FIR against the children’s home.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!