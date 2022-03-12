Metria Network to soon be available on top three DEXs

Metria Network will be available to the general public on the top three DEXs starting April 5.

Metria Network is a multichain platform that delivers a well-chosen selection of characteristics and advancements, shifting the blockchain field from something new to an important high-growth business. The chain-agnostic decentralized facilities satisfy the needs of new-age Decentralized Finance (Defi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) applications by enhancing interconnectivity between public blockchains by enabling smooth and secure information and value exchange, the company said in a statement.

By addressing concerns of scalability, interoperability, and liquidity fragmentation, the chain-agnostic decentralized infrastructure addresses the concerns of scalability, interoperability, and liquidity fragmentation, it said.

The Metria Network underlying blockchain technology is now in development as a Polygon-based ecosystem. It has all of the necessary features and improvements for frictionless cross-protocol transfers of digital assets and liquidity. With plans to expand in the future, Metria Network is a Polygon-native platform that also supports Ethereum and the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) protocols.

The protocol is being created as a universal framework that can implement future Defi and NFT activities by offering a low-cost, massively scalable, and entirely decentralized environment.

The $METR cryptocurrency is currently and in the future powering the whole Metria Network cross-chain ecosystem. $METR is a multi chain token with ecosystem utility and administration that will be first accessible on Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain. Its footprint will expand to include more protocols and also support for other chains.

Within the Metria Network ecosystem, $METR is the preferred form of value exchange. Users can use this token to gain access to a variety of products and services on the market, get discounted trading costs on Metria DEX and NFT Marketplace, and profit through staking, liquidity provision, and yield farming activities inside the materials network.

Metria DEX

Metria DEX, the Metria ecosystem's DEX protocol, is a truly decentralized, user-friendly platform with CEX-like functionality and a familiar UI. Users can trade any asymmetric encryption obtainable on any of the authorized blockchain platforms using the Metria exchange protocol, which operates as a single window.

NFT Marketplace Assembled

With its Unified NFT Marketplace, Metria Network is establishing the groundwork for a healthy, universal NFT ecosystem. Users can mint, trade, and auction NFTs within Metria and other blockchain ecosystems, making it the first of its type decentralized multi chain NFT marketplace. The Unified NFT Marketplace, as the name implies, functions as a single window for consumers to discover NFTs across numerous marketplaces and purchase them directly using Metria's native tool.

The Makers of This Blockchain

Metria Network's team is diverse and geographically dispersed. They employ developers from Europe, the United States, Dubai, Singapore, and India. Sarthak Shah is the Chief Innovation Officer at Metria Network, and he was the one who came up with the incredible technology.’

Oversubscribed $METR Token

On the March 28, 2022, Metria Network released Round 1 to the public, and Round 2 on March 31, 2022, there was an immediate influx of investors, and both rounds were 100 percent oversubscribed. Because the allocation was not met, $METR will be listed on Uniswap, Pancakeswap, and Quickswap on April 5, 2022.