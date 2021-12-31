Met dept could not predict surprise rainfall, says Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A day after several parts of Chennai experienced over 20 cm of rainfall, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Meteorological department usually provided information on the likelihood of rainfall, but they could not forecast Thursday's heavy showers.

After inspecting initiatives to drain rainwater from several flooded localities using heavy-duty motors, Stalin accused the previous AIADMK regime of not taking appropriate steps to strengthen infrastructure and prevent water-logging.

Expressing confidence that water logging issues would be addressed before the next rainy season, the CM said IMD usually provided information (to government) on likelihood of rainfall. They, however, could not forecast the heavy rainfall on December 30 in Chennai and it was unexpected, he told reporters.

To a question on surprise rains and whether there are any issues in providing weather forecast and if the state government would submit a representation to the Centre to change equipment at the IMD regional centre in Chennai, he said it is the job of the union government. "However, since you have raised the matter, the Tamil Nadu government will remind the Centre about this."

On Thursday, several areas of Chennai experienced more than 20 CM rainfall, he said.